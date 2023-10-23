Highlights Coventry City suffered a 1-0 loss to Bristol City, moving them down to 16th in the Championship table and four points away from the play-off places.

Despite dominating possession, Coventry only managed one shot on target throughout the game, highlighting their issues in front of goal.

Jamie Allen's absence due to injury was felt during the match, as his presence and performances have been pivotal to Coventry's recent unbeaten run and play-off contention.

Mark Robins has offered some optimistic Coventry City injury news following the team’s 1-0 loss on Saturday.

A defeat to Bristol City has moved the team down to 16th in the Championship table, four points adrift of the play-off places.

An early second half goal from Robert Dickie proved enough to separate the two teams after 90 minutes.

Coventry were unable to carve open an opportunity to get something from the game, despite having 69 per cent of the ball, creating just one shot on target all game.

This result ended the team’s unbeaten run of four league games, handing Robins’ side their third loss of the campaign.

What is the latest Coventry City injury news?

However, Robins confirmed that the injury to Jamie Allen shouldn’t keep him out of action for too long after he missed the loss to City on Saturday.

Allen has proven how important he is already this season, and the Coventry boss is hopeful that he could even return to the side midweek after picking up a training ground issue.

“He’s done his calf but I am hopeful that he will be able to train in the next 24/48 hours,” said Robins, via Coventry Live.

“But I have got to wait and see. It’s not anything too bad. He was in last weekend and he did a run and felt it tighten. He felt OK to train on Monday but did half an hour and then dropped out of the session when he felt something in it. So it looks like he’s got a small tweak in there.”

Allen missed the start of the new term due to a health scare involving his heart, but he made a big impact upon his arrival back into the side in mid-September.

The midfielder’s performances were key to the recent four-game unbeaten run that helped lift Coventry back into play-off contention.

The 28-year-old has been a key figure in Robins’ side over the last few seasons, helping the team reach the play-off final in the previous campaign.

Weekly wages: Coventry City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Coventry’s early form this year hasn’t been quite as impressive, but they are still firmly in the mix in the battle for Premier League promotion.

The Sky Blues return to action again midweek with another round of Championship fixtures.

Robins’ side travels to face Rotherham United on Wednesday, with the Millers going into the game sitting 23rd in the table.

Coventry could move into the top half of the standings with a win.

How important is Jamie Allen to Coventry City?

Allen is a key player for the side now and his absence was felt on Saturday.

Coventry dominated possession but failed to open up Bristol City enough to create any golden opportunities, further highlighting their issues in front of goal.

It was a disappointing defeat away to a rival for the play-off places, and perhaps Allen’s absence proved important in determining the result.

Coventry’s form is too inconsistent so far this season, with their attack proving to be a real issue in their pursuit of a top six finish at the moment, having scored just 17 from 12 games.