Mark Robins provides his thoughts around Coventry’s goalkeeper situation

Coventry City travelled to West Brom yesterday for a game that finished 0-0, all but ending the Sky Blues’ hopes of claiming a Championship play-off place this season.

Both sides lacked attacking threat with neither team having a shot on target in the first 45 minutes of the game.

West Brom were given the best chance to score in the 96th minute when they were rewarded a penalty for a foul on Callum Robinson by Michael Rose but second choice Sky Blues goalkeeper Ben Wilson was able to dive the right way and keep it out.

Coventry boss Mark Robins chose to rest usual goalkeeper Simon Moore and brought in Wilson for his third appearance this season.

Reflecting on the performance of Wilson, Robins told Coventry Live: “Ben has made a brilliant save in normal time from a set play in a game in which we were giving away height, because I think this is one of the biggest teams we have played against this season, and they are aggressive as well.

“So we have dealt with that pretty well. And then the penalty save was out of this world. It was top drawer. Not only that, his distribution and general pay and game was really good and gave us a decent platform to play.”

Looking ahead to who will be claiming the goalkeeper shirt next week against Huddersfield, Robins said: “You’ll get the team sheet next week the same as everyone else, but he has done himself no harm what-so-ever. The biggest thing for me is that we have got two really good goalkeepers.

“I think Mooro will feel disappointed. I know he’s delighted for Ben but he’s disappointed for himself. But I also know that he needed to come out for himself as well. He needed a breather. I think it’s four years since he played a full season and I knew that he needed to come out maybe ten games ago, just to give himself a mental breather but I have tried to give him a full season.

“He [Ben Wilson] works really hard and has waited his time for his opportunity, and the fact is he has earned us the point with his penalty save, and the save from Matt Clarke’s head. So I thought he performed really well.”

The Verdict:

Considering Coventry have failed to keep a clean sheet since mid-February, you can see why Robins may have felt it was the right time to bring Ben Wilson into the side and give Simon Moore a rest.

Wilson took his chance very well and put in exactly the type of performance his manager will have wanted to see from him. Not only did he do well in the game but the penalty save at the end made sure his side went home with a point.

It seems unlikely that Wilson won’t play again against Huddersfield after keeping a clean sheet and he definitely deserves that award for his performance yesterday. He has two remaining games now to take his chance and if yesterday’s performance is anything to go off, it looks like he absolutely will.