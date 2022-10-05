Mark Robins provides early team news ahead of Coventry City’s clash with Burnley

This season hasn’t started in the most positive way for Coventry City due to off the pitch circumstances as well as a string of poor results.

Their start has left them sitting at the bottom of the league and currently three points from safety.

However, it does seem as though their form could be turning towards being on the up after the international break.

The Sky Blues got their first win of the season against fellow struggling side Middlesbrough at the weekend whilst they picked up a solid point against 11th placed Bristol City last night.

This weekend they face a tougher test as they prepare to welcome Burnley and with players missing in the side, it could be an even bigger task to get a result.

Mark Robins was keen to provide an update on the recoveries of both Callum O’Hare and Liam Kelly although it will not be the information fans would’ve hoped for as the boss told Coventry Live: “They are ok at the moment. They trained on Tuesday. Kels [Kelly] got another session into him and is just building up the minutes in his legs and hopefully won’t be too far away. We will just keep working with him until he’s ready. The same goes with Callum.

“I think that’s [the Burnley game] way too soon, certainly with Callum. No chance. And I think it’s probably safe to say with Kels that it would probably be foolish to try and force that.

“We’ll know when Kels is ready. He just needs a little bit more time really to get used to the ball because he’s not really touched a ball until the last three or four days when he’s been involved a little bit. The more he gets the better he will become, but it won’t take him too long because he’s always really fit.

“The bigger thing for me is that the pair of them have got to come back strong, so we’re waiting for that to be proven so we can say, yes the hamstrings are strong than they were previously. That’s the main thing.”

9 quiz questions about Coventry City’s stadium – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 What is the name of Coventry City's stadium? St Andrew's Stoke Road Coventry Building Society Arena Highfield Road

The Verdict:

Coventry fans will no doubt be disappointed to hear that neither player is likely to be available for Saturday’s game especially with Gus Hamer also missing the game through suspension.

With the prospect of facing a side like Burnley, you want all the best names on the teamsheet you can have.

As Robins says, you want your big players back when they’re ready and really fit so if the side can get some results until then, the return of O’Hare and Kelly could definitely push them on further from that.