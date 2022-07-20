Mark Robins provides an update on Coventry City’s summer transfer window

After a fairly strong season last year, Mark Robins is looking ahead to next season with Coventry City hoping he can build upon the foundations already in place and push further up the table.

The manager has made a number of new signings already although he still has some recruitment to do to make sure he has a well covered squad.

The Sky Blues have been linked with a loan deal for Tayo Adaramola from Crystal Palace who’s currently in Australia on a pre-season tour with his club and based on the boss’ latest update, he could be a player that’s soon to arrive.

When asked about any incoming signings, Robins told Coventry Live: “We’re still waiting because there’s a loan player, potentially two loan players, so we have got to wait for the clubs to be ready to release them. That will be in the next week or so.”

It’s not just this one signing that the boss is looking to get done though as he says there is still plenty going on: “I am not going to say [what positions he’s targeting] but I have a few options there and obviously there are certain things that have to kick in for me to do it, but also it’s not just one, it maybe a couple or even four more that I bring in. It depends on circumstances. Plates are spinning at this stage…and the circumstances we find ourselves in, that’s just the way it is. Your plates are always spinning.

“But also, we have a situation where the window doesn’t close until September 1 so we are going to have played quite a few games up until that date.”

The Verdict:

It seems there is still plenty of work going on at Coventry in preparation for the new season and Robins seems keen to make some further additions to the squad.

With targets seemingly being loan players, the club will have to be patient waiting for these players to come back with their parent clubs.

However, the boss has rightly pointed out also that whilst the season starts soon, there is plenty of time after that to make further signings and add to his side so it’s not a case of having to panic now and it seems as though the club are eager to get some more new faces in.