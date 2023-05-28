Coventry City boss Mark Robins suggested it was too soon to talk about the futures of Gus Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres after the Championship play-off final defeat to Luton Town at Wembley yesterday.

Robins suggested that the Sky Blues needed to let the defeat "sink in and reflect on it" but ultimately use it "as fuel to come back stronger".

Coventry City 1-1 Luton Town

Coventry suffered Wembley heartbreak as they were beaten on penalties in Saturday's Championship play-off final - with Fankaty Dabo putting his spot-kick wide after the first 11 takers had found the net.

Despite seeing captain Tom Lockyer stretchered off, Luton dominated the first half and went deservedly ahead when Elijah Adebayo teed up Jordan Clark to fire home in the 23rd minute.

But the introduction of Matty Godden at halftime helped Coventry fight back and they got their equaliser six minutes after the hour through Hamer, who linked up with Gyokeres to convert a quick breakaway.

Neither side were able to find the killer blow in the normal time that remained or in the 30 minutes that followed but the Hatters won the shoot-out to secure promotion to the Premier League for the first time and complete their rise from non-league to the top tier in less than a decade.

Victory for Coventry, who were themselves in League Two six years ago, would have been a fairytale as well but now Robins and co. have to reflect on the reality of playing Championship football again next season and what that could mean for the future of some of their key players.

Premier League scouts watch Gus Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres

According to a report from the Daily Mail, both Hamer and Gyokeres were watched by Premier League scouts at Wembley yesterday.

The Sky Blues defeat means they will face a battle to keep hold of the pair but Robins suggested it was too soon to talk about potential exits.

Pressed on their futures in the post-match press conference, the Coventry boss said: "I don't think that's really a question for now.

"I think we've got to sit and think about this and let it sink in and reflect on it. But again, you use this as fuel to come back stronger, I think.

"If you can't do that, then you're in the wrong sport, you're in the wrong game. We have to try and use that to galvanise us to go again."