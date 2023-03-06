Mark Robins pinpoints frightening Viktor Gyokeres detail as Leeds, Everton & Fulham continue tracking Coventry ace

Coventry City ran out 4-0 winners against Huddersfield Town at the weekend, with Viktor Gyokeres starring with a brace at the John Smith’s Stadium.

It was a clinical performance from the Sky Blues, who capitalised on a Michal Helik error on 31 minutes to take the lead, Gyokeres latching onto a loose back pass to lift a superb finish over Nicholas Bilokapic.

Robins revealed that type of finish is something that the 24-year-old has been working on behind the scenes at Coventry, which is particularly pleasing.

“It’s a brilliant goal,” Robins said post-match.

“The fact that he’s gone through 1v1 and he’s been practicing his finishing. It’s an outstanding finish. I’m really pleased that I’ve seen him practice things and he’s then executed it in a game.

“You didn’t really doubt him. Sometimes he goes through in those positions and it’s whether he picks the right finish or not.

“He’s done it brilliantly, scored two and also had an assist, which was fantastic picking Tyler (Walker) out in the middle.”

Walker’s finish in the 93rd minute rounded off what was a brilliant second-half performance from Coventry at Huddersfield. By that point they were cruising, having snatched the game away from the Terriers before the hour with a goal from Gustavo Hamer and Gyokeres’ second.

That’s 17 league goals for the Swede in successive seasons and there’s more to come, you feel. That’s all whilst Premier League clubs – with Leeds United, Everton and Fulham linked most recently – continue to circle.

Robins has ambitions of retaining Gyokeres, though: “Hopefully we can keep hold of him for a little bit because we want to progress ourselves as a football club and try and get into the higher parts of this league, which we haven’t been for a long, long time.”

The Verdict

It’s quite frightening the levels that Gyokeres is showing right now. Everything he’s touching is turning into goals and it appears that the hard work behind the scenes is proving to be particularly fruitful.

Saturday’s win came after four clinical finishes and lifted Coventry further into the play-off picture.

If Gyokeres can continue producing these levels of performance, it might very well carry Robins’ side into the top-six come the end of the season.

