Mark Robins pays tribute to Coventry City man after season-ending injury

Coventry City played their final home game of the season yesterday against Huddersfield Town and were on the wrong end of a 2-1 defeat.

Some fans were slightly concerned going into the game as midfielder Ben Sheaf’s name was missing from the teamsheet.

The 24-year-old has been an important player for the Sky Blues this season having made 35 appearances scoring twice and assisting three times too.

That came after the midfielder had completed a permanent move from Arsenal back in the summer transfer window, after an impressive loan spell with the Sky Blues last season.

However, Robins revealed after his side’s 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield on Saturday, that Sheaf is now set to spend several months on the sidelines after rupturing his ankle ligaments.

But despite that, it seems Robins is still delighted by what Sheaf has done for his side this season, and is still expecting even more from the 24-year-old.

Speaking about Sheaf after confirmation of that blow, the Sky Blues boss told Coventry Live: “It’s been absolutely fantastic [Sheaf’s season] but that’s the player he is and the player he can be.

“And he can be even better, and he will be even better because as he gets more experienced he will grow even more. I think in general it has been really good.”

The Verdict:

This is definitely not the news Coventry fans were hoping to hear at the end of the season as Sheaf has been an excellent player this season and an important part of the Coventry squad.

However, it is good news that the player doesn’t look likely to require surgery and will hopefully be back in time for pre-season.

If that is the case then it will actually mean the player won’t be missing out on too much football so although it is a really unfortunate thing to happen, it is happening at the best time in terms of the impact it would have.

Coventry sit 11th in the league and although they have nothing to play for, they will be looking to finish the season on a high note against Stoke at the weekend.