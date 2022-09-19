Mark Robins outlines how Coventry City plan to cope without key player after recent blow

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has outlined how he plans to cope without Gustavo Hamer following his red card against Birmingham City at the weekend.

The scoreline was 0-0 at St. Andrews but it must have felt like a loss for the Sky Blues when their star midfielder was sent off in the 89th minute following a kick out on Hannibal Mejbri.

As per CoventryLive, the midfielder will now serve a four match suspension, but Mark Robins has a plan in place to cover him.

“Todd Kane is around it and he’s going to play in the 21s on Tuesday, as will a couple of the others, but hopefully we can get him closer quickly because we’re going to need him,” Robins explained, via CoventryLive.

“And, it might be that Toddy can play in midfield, so we have to look at that.

“But Liam Kelly won’t be too far away after the international break and neither will Callum O’Hare, so fingers crossed we can get those back and keep them fit and available.”

Robins added on Kane playing in midfield: “He can play in there, there’s no doubt about it.”

“We have just got to have a look and see which was I eventually choose to go.”

The Sky Blues will be looking to climb off the bottom of the Championship table after the international break.

Mark Robins’ side next face Middlesbrough in league action on October 1st.

The Verdict

After their match postponements, Coventry City have had a disrupted start, which you cannot help but feel has contributed to their lack of points at this stage.

As such, having Gus Hamer missing for a run of matches is certainly unwelcomed and yet another big blow for Mark Robins’ side.

It’s interesting to hear that Todd Kane could be the man to replace him, though.

It looked like his Sky Blues career was over until recently, however, it could be a lifeline to resurrect that career if Robins deems the natural wing-back a suitable replacement for Hamer given the other absentees Coventry have in the centre of the park.