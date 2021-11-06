Mark Robins outlines Coventry City player blow

Martyn Waghorn is set for an extended spell on the sidelines at Coventry City after sustaining a shoulder injury.

The experienced Championship campaigner has provided some much needed knowhow to the Sky Blues’ frontline this season but they have the depth to cope with his lose. Matthew Godden and Tyler Walker have shown their worth in terms of cover options in the first third of the campaign, vying for a spot up top alongside leading marksman Viktor Gyokeres.

Mark Robins explained the extent of the injury when he spoke to the club’s website.

He said: “With Waggy (Martyn Waghorn) he won’t be available for the weekend that’s for sure and it is worse than we first thought, I was told yesterday, so that is going to need surgical review so then we’ll find out whether it (his shoulder) needs surgery or not.”

Coventry’s blistering early form has tailed off a bit with just one win from five since the last international breaks, but Robins will be determined to go into the next one with a win when Bristol City visit the CBS Arena on Saturday.

Godden, who recently signed a new contract, can shoulder the burden of losing Waghorn’s presence in the next stretch.

The Verdict

There are enough other senior players in the squad to continue to provide that balance for the exciting youngsters to continue expressing themselves. The likes of Gyokeres, Callum O’Hare and Ian Maatsen have been such key contributors so far this season and with Kyle McFadzean setting the tone from the heart of defence Robins’ men will continue to exceed people’s expectations in the next few months.

Waghorn was an inspired bit of business leaving Derby County after surviving relegation on the final game of last season, with his contract running until the end of next season he can take his time to ensure he recovers to return to the side effectively later on in the campaign.