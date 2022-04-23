Mark Robins opens up on Coventry City summer transfer plans

Coventry City manager Mark Robins has admitted that he’s unsure of where the club are at when it comes to summer transfer planning.

Robins has been honest about the clubs transfer plans as they look to build upon their positive Championship campaign this time around.

The Sky Blues have been laregly impressive this season, sitting in the playoffs for the first half of the campaign before slowly falling away.

It highlighted the need for new additions and additional depth, but manager Robins has been coy on what the plans are this summer.

His response comes after Sky Blues Chief Executive Dave Boddy admitted at a fan Q&A that a potential new signing flew from central Europe to watch the defeat to Bournemouth.

However, Robins admitted that he’s unaware of any business after telling the Coventry Telegraph: “I don’t know where we are yet, and that’s the honest truth. We are going to do some business, there’s no doubt. Whether that’s going to be early, I have no clue.

“I am looking to strengthen and get some real good quality additions as usual. It really does depend when those come around.

“There’s a lot of work gone on and a lot of work still going on, and I have still got to do some due diligence on one or two things.”

Coventry will be hoping they can build upon their positive 21/22 campaign, with the Sky Blues looking to finish in the top half of the second-tier table.

The Verdict

Getting new signings over the line early in the transfer window could be the difference in Coventry finishing in the top six or outside.

They have shown they can compete with the big clubs in the league, and their budget certainly isn’t comparable to their style of play.

But, getting business done early and ensuring Robins has everything he needs as soon as pre-season starts once again later in the summer could be massive in the push for the top six.

That will allow new signings to settle, and the squad to become better suited to each other before the season starts, giving them the chance to hit the ground running when things get underway.