Mark Robins speaks out on Premier League transfer links to Sky Blues player

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has rubbished reports linking Sky Blues goalkeeper Simon Moore with a move to AFC Bournemouth this summer.

Reports emerged on Friday that Bournemouth boss Scott Parker wanted the 32-year-old shot-stopper at the Vitality Stadium this season in order to compete for the number one spot with the Cherries current keeper Mark Travers.

However, the Sky Blues boss was quick to dismiss these claims when asked about them yesterday.

“It’s rubbish, absolutely rubbish.” Robins told CoventryLive when asked about the rumours.

When pressed further and asked if the club had received a bid or approach for their keeper, Robins once again was adamant there was nothing in it.

“Absolutely not.” Robins explained.

Moore is currently the number one keeper at the Coventry Building Society Arena after making the move there on a free transfer last summer.

Having been number two at Bramall Lane, Moore is firmly the first choice in Coventry having made 41 Championship appearances in 2021/22.

During those matches, the shot-stopper kept nine clean sheets.

His current deal at the CBS Arena runs until the summer of 2024.

The Verdict

This is certainly an interesting one.

On the one hand, it is a move to the Premier League for Moore.

However, by the sounds of it, were he to make the move, there would be no guarantees he would be a starter, instead, he would compete for the role and in that scenario, you have to think current number one Mark Travers has a good chance of retaining it given he helped the club win promotion.

Fortunately for Coventry City fans, it doesn’t sound as though there is anything in this one, with it purely ‘paper talk’.

Indeed, losing their number one at this stage of the window and pre-season would be a huge loss for the Sky Blues – nevertheless, it doesn’t sound like Simon Moore is going anywhere.