Mark Robins offers verdict on Callum O’Hare return to Coventry City team

Callum O’Hare had a strong season for Coventry City last year as he finished the campaign with five goals and eight assists.

Therefore, the player was very much part of Mark Robins’ plans for this season with the Sky Blues.

However, after suffering with a hamstring injury over the summer, the 24-year-old has missed the start of the season entirely.

The midfielder was back in action this weekend though as his side beat Stoke City 2-0 and he was brought on in the 77th minute.

His impact was almost immediate as he came close to scoring a third goal towards the end of the game and manager Mark Robins was keen to emphasise how pleased he was to have him back as he told Coventry Live: “He’s been greatly missed by everyone. His presence and his energy, regardless of whether he’s on the pitch or not, is incredible.

“And that’s what you miss, so to have him back in the dressing room is huge. Before when he wasn’t playing he was in the dressing room at home games and he made a difference because of the way he is, giving people energy.

“It gave the crowd energy today which, in turn, gave us a lift. You cannot measure that in pond notes! You just see it on the pitch and the relationship that players build with the supporters. You could see that at the end, which was brilliant.

“He nearly scored at the end and it as a really good save in fairness, and that’s all you can ask, to his the target. But it’s great to have him back.”

The Verdict:

Mark Robins will be very glad to have Callum O’Hare back in the side having spent so long without him this season and as the Sky Blues are on the up, he will be a welcome return.

Given he nearly scored already, it suggests that the player isn’t shy in front of goal and will be looking to have a similar impact to the one he did last season.

It seems as though he is a popular character throughout the club and his return has provided a much needed lift.