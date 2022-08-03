Mark Robins offers update on Callum O’Hare amid Coventry City uncertainty

Coventry City are still unsure to the extent of Callum O’Hare’s hamstring injury.

The midfielder missed the Sky Blues’ opening game of the Championship season on Sunday afternoon.

Mark Robins’ side earned a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light against newly promoted Sunderland.

O’Hare is set to miss the visit of fellow promoted outfit Rotherham United as well, with a scan set to take place this week to understand the extent of his injury.

The club wants to get a good look at his hamstring, with Robins hopeful that it will only be a minor issue that the player can quickly recover from.

The Coventry boss explained the delay behind the scan, confirming that the club needed to wait on some recovery time before being able to get a clearer picture of the damage the injury has caused.

“I’ll let you know down the line. The injury has got to settle first,” said Robins, via Coventry Live.

“I am hoping it’s not too bad but I just don’t know.

“Once you get a bleed in a muscle, which is what happens, you have to let that settle down before you can gauge how significant or insignificant that can be, so we have to give it a little bit of time to settle.”

Meanwhile, in other injury news for the club, Liam Kelly is set to miss plenty of action over the next few months with a grade three hamstring tear.

But it is hoped that Martyn Waghorn will return to training this week in preparation for the visit of Rotherham.

Fankaty Dabo and Kasey Palmer should both be available for selection, though it is unlikely either will be capable of a full 90 minutes this soon after recovering from injury.

The Verdict

This comes as a big blow to Coventry, who could be without one of the team’s most important players for some weeks.

It is hoped that it is a minor tear, but that could still keep him out of the side for a number of games.

O’Hare missed the draw with Sunderland, and Coventry were visibly worse through his absence.

It will be a difficult challenge for Robins to adapt without his key man while he remains injured.