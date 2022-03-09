Mark Robins offers “strange” Coventry City injury update

Mark Robins has confirmed that Jake Bidwell is set to miss the next six weeks of action.

Robins was bemused by the injury, which he described as “strange,” as Bidwell is suffering no symptoms in the affected area.

Bidwell has suffered a groin strain which will keep him out of the side until at least after the international break at the end of the month.

Bidwell went off in the second half against his former side Swansea City on Saturday feeling slight discomfort.

Bidwell claimed that the problem cleared quickly, but a later scan revealed a tear in two significant muscles, which has come as a mystery to the Coventry boss.

“It’s a strange one because Jake is out for about six weeks,” said Robins, via Coventry Telegraph.

“He’s suffered bilateral adductor tears and he’s got no symptoms and no pain. He feels like he could train but he has got two significant tears.

“So it’s really strange and we will have to have a look at it again, certainly revisit it in terms of re-scanning it in a day or two.

“But it’s a blow for him and us.”

Bidwell arrived at the club in January from the Welsh side and has featured nine times for the Sky Blues.

Coventry are currently 11th in the Championship following last night’s 1-0 home loss to Luton Town.

The gap to the play-off places is now six points with 11 games remaining.

Up next for Robins’ side is the visit of Sheffield United on March 12.

The Verdict

This is a strange injury and very unlucky for Bidwell to have suffered.

It goes to show the power of having a well trained medical staff, who picked up the injury early before he potentially made things worse.

It is possible that if Bidwell played Tuesday evening he could have severely damaged the pre-existing tear which could have kept him out for even longer.

Coventry will have to cope without Bidwell now, which is a blow to their play-off ambitions.