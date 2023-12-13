Highlights Coventry City has struggled to maintain the same level of competitiveness as last season, but recent wins and draws have shown an upturn in form.

Callum O'Hare's return to full fitness has been a big reason for Coventry's recent success, with his impressive performance in the win over Birmingham City.

The team's performance in the second half of last season should serve as inspiration, as they turned things around and secured a fifth-place finish, showing the potential for another top-six place this year.

Coventry City have won three of their last four Championship games to raise optimism of a concerted promotion push this season.

The Sky Blues have struggled to maintain the competitive level that earned them a fifth place finish last season.

Mark Robins’ side had a busy summer following their play-off final loss to Luton Town.

Key men Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer both left, for Sporting Clube de Portugal and Sheffield United respectively.

And while they earned big-money deals for the second tier club, which allowed Coventry to spend in search of replacements, the team has not been able to compete at the same level.

However, recent results have seen an upturn in form that has been more like the team we used to know.

Big reason for Coventry optimism

The return to full fitness of Callum O’Hare is a big reason for why the team has found its groove in recent weeks.

Wins over Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle, as well as a draw with Stoke City, all saw O’Hare involved.

The 2-0 win over the Blues was the standout win for the midfielder, who bagged both goals to earn the team all three points.

O'Hare created six shots, had 10 progressive passes, 26 carries and successfully completed both of his take-ons in an impressive performance.

This was his second start since making his return to injury and is a positive sign that he is back up to full health and firing on all cylinders once again.

Prior to his significant injury issues, O’Hare was seen as just as important a part of the team as Hamer or Gyokeres, and his absence was arguably a contributing factor to the team’s promotion disappointment last season.

So having him back to his best will be a huge boost to Coventry going into the second half of the campaign.

Inconsistent results have seen Robins’ side fall behind their rivals, with too many draws being an issue in the opening weeks of the campaign.

It was in games like those against Birmingham where the team’s lack of killer edge cost them all three points in fixtures they should have won.

O’Hare’s match-winning performance should have supporters excited as he may now be able to provide that extra attacking threat this team needs to compete again.

The gap to the play-off places is just five points, with Robins’ team doing just enough to keep within touching distance at this stage.

Last year’s rise

The performance of the team in the second half of last season should be inspiration enough for Coventry.

The team had a horrific start to the campaign, with several off-field issues impacting the squad.

But they turned things around in the second half and rose to an impressive fifth place finish.

It is a more competitive field this year, but this should still give the club the belief it needs to push for another top six place.

Robins has also shown why he is worth sticking with through thick and thin, as the manager has continuously shown he can turn things around after a sticky patch of form.

Now O’Hare’s return to form can have supporters hoping for a Premier League return in 2024.