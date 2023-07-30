Highlights Coventry City boss Mark Robins acknowledges that Gustavo Hamer's future is ultimately up to the midfielder himself.

Hamer had a successful 2022/23 season with Coventry, contributing to their push for a top-six finish in the Championship.

Several clubs, including Fulham and Burnley, have shown interest in Hamer.

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has revealed that Gustavo Hamer's future is in his own hands at this stage, speaking to the Sky Blues' media team.

The 26-year-old was a key player for the Midlands outfit last season in the absence of Callum O'Hare, with both the midfielder and Viktor Gyokeres playing a guide part in guiding the club into the top six.

The two even combined for Hamer's winner in the play-off semi against Middlesbrough and Hamer's equaliser against Luton Town in the final.

Unfortunately for the Sky Blues, they were unable to capitalise on that equaliser and Luton went on to win the game on penalties, consigning the Midlands side to another season in the Championship.

That has already had consequences for Coventry, who saw Gyokeres seal a move to Sporting Lisbon earlier this month, although they were able to bring in Ellis Simms and will surely be looking to add more attacking firepower to their squad before the window closes.

How long does Gustavo Hamer have left on his contract? Who is interested in Gustavo Hamer?

Hamer is another player who could be on his way out of the Coventry Building Society Arena before the window closes, with the player only having one year remaining on his deal.

Fulham have reportedly reignited their interest in him and Leeds United have also been linked along with Burnley, who could have a decent amount to spend on the midfielder following their promotion to the Premier League.

He is reportedly valued at around £15m, although it remains to be seen whether that valuation comes down considering he has less than 12 months left on his deal.

What did Mark Robins say about Gustavo Hamer's future?

Coventry may be able to fund a bumper deal for him following the sale of Gyokeres - but manager Robins believes the 26-year-old's future is in his own hands now.

Speaking about the midfielder, the Sky Blues' boss said: "Everyone wants him to stay and it’s down to him. At the end of the day, he’s a human being and he has his own ideas.

"He’s been brilliant for us we have to try and keep hold of him if we can. It’s in his hands, we want to keep him the supporters have made their voices clear."

Should Gustavo Hamer stay at Coventry City?

Hamer may feel as though he has unfinished business at Coventry if he doesn't stay for another season and try to get them promoted, so that's one reason why he may benefit from staying.

Staying next season also means he will have the chance to pick from plenty of contract offers next summer if he doesn't put pen to paper on a new deal at the CBS Arena.

However, Hamer needs to ensure he has long-term financial security and he will be able to do this by either signing a new deal at Coventry or moving on to another side.

Considering the Premier League interest he has generated, it would be a surprise to see him extend his stay at his current side unless they are promoted at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, something that's a possibility despite the departure of Gyokeres.