Mark Robins believes Coventry City have the hardest game of the final day games, as his side head to Middlesbrough looking to secure a play-off place.

Michael Carrick's side have already secured their spot in the top six ahead of the game on Monday. Boro sit in fourth on 74 points, and host the Sky Blues who are currently fifth.

Robins' side can secure a place in the play-offs; they need a point to guarantee their spot. They head to the Riverside off the back of a six-match unbeaten run, whilst Middlesbrough have lost the last two against Luton Town and strugglers Rotherham United.

Coventry won the reverse fixture 1-0 back in October and know a repeat will mean they cannot be caught, but will also set up a play-off semi-final against the side they face on final day.

Any slip up will open the door for other teams to catch them, with Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion still able to finish above them by virtue of goal difference.

What has Robins said about Coventry's trip to Middlesbrough?

Coventry City's manager believes that his side head to the most difficult place in the division, speaking via the Gazette Live he said: “We could not go to a more difficult place next week. Middlesbrough is tough place to go, no matter how they play.”

Robins alluded to the fact this could be the first of three games between his and Carrick's side in quick succession, he added: “Who knows, we might end up playing them again twice after. There is a chance at this moment in time that if we get a point at Middlesbrough then we’ll be three games away, potentially, off a return to the Premier League.”

Despite the difficulty of the clash, he is relishing the challenge for him and his players, Robins explained: "We have a big, big game on Monday. It’s not one we fear. It’s one we’re looking forward to.”

Middlesbrough v Coventry City preview

It should be a difficult one to call, but the Sky Blues are flying at the moment.

They hit form at the right time to force their way into the top six, and it's hard to see a world where they don't stay there now.

Boro will have one eye on the semi-final clash, so it's unlikely they will be at full throttle here. Robins' side may have a stern test, but it's one they should pass by collecting at least a point here.