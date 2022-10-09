Mark Robins makes Ian Maatsen admission following his return to Coventry City with Burnley

Coventry City haven’t had the best start to the new season which has not been helped by off the pitch matters.

As it stands, the Sky Blues sit at the bottom of the league having won just one game so far and a 12th place finish last season feels far away.

Whilst Coventry managed to keep hold of some core players, there were departures including loan star Ian Maatsen who was a popular man at the club last season.

However, due to his strong performances, he has found himself on a loan spell higher up the league with Burnley this season and yesterday was his first return to Coventry as Burnley beat the Sky Blues 1-0.

Some fans booed their former loan player when he was on the ball but manager Mark Robins admitted his side missed that quality as he told Coventry Live: “I’m not surprised by that [that he was booed]. I think they like him and that’s probably why they were booing him, because they know what he’s capable of.

“He played one pass inside in the second half and I clapped it. It was just brilliant, and that’s what he did for us last season because it just opens the whole pitch up for you. So he’s a top player, there’s no doubt about it, and I probably think we miss him and so I am disappointed that he’s not in our team still.

“But he’s a top player and they have got players in their team who are really good at the top level. But they are finding it tough to break teams down and they found it difficult again today. But they found a way through and we didn’t find a way through them, and that’s been the difference, although we were really close to getting a decent result against them.”

The Verdict:

Maatsen was a fan favourite at Coventry last season and it will no doubt have been a cruel reminder to the Sky Blues of how much has changed in a year.

Given his quality, it’s unsurprising to have seen the defender step up to a side that are targeting promotion and there’s no doubt that the Sky Blues would benefit from that quality in their side this season.

Mark Robins is under no illusions about the situation at Coventry right now and yesterday was a hard game against a good side, the importance now is not letting it affect them going forward.