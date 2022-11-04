Mark Robins makes honest Coventry City transfer admission ahead of Watford clash

Coventry City manager Mark Robins has admitted that funds will be made available to sign players in the January transfer window.

The Sky Blues sold Dominic Hyam to Blackburn Rovers earlier this year and thus the money freed up from his departure could be reinvested into their squad.

However, as it stands, Coventry are currently under a transfer embargo.

This embargo was imposed by the EFL because of unpaid tax.

The Sky Blues have reached an agreement with HRMC to pay the money that they owe in installments and thus they are expected to be free to engage in business when the window opens in the New Year.

Following a slow start to the season, Coventry have recently managed to step up their performance levels in the Championship.

The Sky Blues sealed their fifth league victory of the season in their showdown with Blackburn Rovers earlier this week and will be confident in their ability to cause issues for Watford at Vicarage Road tomorrow.

Ahead of this fixture, Robins has discussed Coventry’s transfer plans for January.

Asked by Coventry Live about whether he will be able to conduct some business, the Sky Blues boss said: “Yes, I’ll have a little bit of money I have been told I can have.

“It will really be Dominic Hyam’s wages, so I will be able to do something and that’s a good thing.

“And obviously it then depends what happens after that, whether there are any outs; whether anybody is sold.”

The Verdict

This is a positive update for Coventry as they will unquestionably benefit from adding some fresh faces to their squad in the New Year.

By nailing his recruitment, Robins could potentially guide the Sky Blues to a great deal of success in the second half of the season.

Currently 20th in the Championship, Coventry will be determined to climb the league standings before the window opens.

By securing a victory in their showdown with Watford, the Sky Blues could potentially use the confidence gained from this result to push on at this level.

20 quiz questions about some of Coventry City’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 What year did Coventry City secure their first ever win at Villa Park? 1994 1996 1998 2000