Mark Robins makes honest admission regarding Coventry City’s current league position

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has admitted it feels embarrassing to be sitting bottom of the Championship table.

The Sky Blues head into the international break having had a disrupted start to their season due to match postponements last month, and results having not gone their way so far.

In their seven league matches, Robins’ side are yet to get their first win, instead drawing three and losing four.

That leaves the Sky Blues sitting 24th in the second tier, three points adrift of Huddersfield in 23rd, and seven from 21st-placed West Brom just outside of the drop zone.

Speaking after Saturday’s draw away at Birmingham City, Robins opened up on how it felt to be there at this stage of the season.

“We don’t like being there – it’s embarrassing,” Robins admitted to BBC CWR, via BBC Sport.

“I’ve never been there – so we just have to stick together and keep going.

“It’s not great but had we won [at the weekend v Birmingham] we’d have had the same amount of points from the same amount of away games as last season.”

Quiz: Have these 15 players played for both Coventry City and Leicester?

1 of 15 James Justin Yes No

Indeed, the Sky Blues are within touching range of those above them despite having had three matches postponed.

As a result, Coventry will have plenty of home matches to play next month, with six of their next nine to be played at the CBS Arena.

“The home games will come thick and fast,” Robins added.

“Those are challenges we’re facing and we’ve just got to face them,”

“We put pressure on ourselves – it’s human nature. You look at it and see we’re bottom of the league and you think ‘we’ve got to win, we’ve got to win’ – no we haven’t.

“We’ve just got to get ourselves into the rhythm and get ourselves playing.

“It’s about performances and that’s what I keep banging on about.”

The Verdict

It’s been an uncharacteristically slow start for Coventry City this season.

After keeping the likes of Gus Hamer, Viktor Gyokeres and Callum O’Hare, you wondered whether they would be able to kick on and challenge for a play-off place once again this season, but it has not been the case so far.

Those match postponements have to be a big mitigating factor, though.

As a result of those, the Sky Blues were unable to really get into the swing of a Championship season as other clubs could,and you do feel that has perhaps cost them in recent matches when their games have resumed, with other sides perhaps that bit sharper having played more football.

That should balance out in the coming weeks, when the Sky Blues will surely pick up their first win and start working towards climbing up the table.