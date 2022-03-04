Mark Robins makes honest admission about Jodi Jones’ Coventry City future

Coventry City manager Mark Robins has admitted that the club are in no rush to make a decision on Jodi Jones’ future.

The winger’s current deal with the Sky Blues is set to expire in June but the Championship side do possess the option to extend his stay for another 12 months.

Jones’ game-time has been limited in recent years due to some serious injury issues.

After suffering a knee injury during the 2018/19 campaign, the winger would have been hoping to make a positive impact for Coventry last season.

However, Jones picked up another issue with his knee which required him to undergo surgery.

The 24-year-old finally made his return to action in August 2021 and has since made nine more appearances for the club this season.

Having recently been forced to watch on from the sidelines for the club’s clashes with Barnsley, Bristol City and Preston North End, Jones is now back in contention to secure a place in Coventry’s match-day squad for their meeting with Swansea City tomorrow.

Ahead of this fixture, Robins shared an update on Jones’ current situation at Coventry.

Speaking to the Coventry Telegraph about the winger, Robins said: “We have an option on Jodi’s contract (for another year) so he knows that.

“So there’s no rush with that as yet.

“But all those things will be resolved when they need to be resolved.

“We’re just focussing on the games and that’s all we can do at this moment in time.

“We have a lot of games coming up but really good games coming up to look forward to.”

The Verdict

This is the right stance for Robins to take on Jones’ future as Coventry’s main priority between now and the end of the season will be to secure a place in the play-offs.

Currently 10th in the Championship standings, the Sky Blues could potentially close the gap between them and the top-six by securing all three points in their showdown with Swansea this weekend.

For Jones’ sake, he will be hoping that by maintaining his fitness in the coming months, he will be able to convince Coventry to extend his contract.

Having provided an assist in the club’s draw with Huddersfield Town in December, it will be interesting to see whether Jones can replicate this creativity in the club’s upcoming league fixtures.