Mark Robins makes Coventry City transfer admission

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has admitted that his side are now done in terms of bringing players into the football club this month, with the Sky Blues boss confirming that their business is done to Coventry Live.

The Championship outfit have already been busy this month, with Robins bringing in both Matty James and Viktor Gyokeres from Leicester City and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively in recent weeks as they seek to add much needed depth to their existing squad.

However the club are understood to be open to letting the likes of Amadou Bakayoko, Josh Pask and Gervane Kastaneer leasve this month, with all three having found opportunities hard to come by this term.

Speaking about the club’s transfer intentions for the rest of January, Robins had this to say:

“We won’t be doing anything else.

“I am thankful that the club have been able to help out with both Matty James and Viktor in this window, which will help us.

“Matty comes in with that experience that supplements the fact that we’re without Liam Kelly but hopefully players coming in will spur the injured lads on to get fit.

“We have to know we have players there so any players that go out are going to have to be peripheral players who need to play and won’t necessarily be around it.”

The Sky Blues manager also pinpointed two other players who could be allowed to leave the club on loan this month:

“Players like Declan Drysdale and Josh Eccles may have to go out again to get more game time.

“But ultimately we have to keep people in the building.”

Coventry currently sit in 17th place of the second division standings and will be seeking to secure their Championship status once again this season after staying up in the previous campaign.

The Verdict

The Sky Blues have put themselves in a good position going forwards with the two new additions they have made this window helping to add more depth in key areas of the team.

They are also able to call upon various fringe players if their injury problems persist, meaning that Robins now faces a choice as to whether he lets the aforementioned personnel leave the club this month.

It’s a good dilemma to have and means they won’t be scrambling around trying to get anymore new players in, with their squad now set to attack the second half of the league season.

Their additions have been smart and with a further uptake in form, they should be feeling more confident of survival come the end of the campaign.