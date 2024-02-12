Highlights Coventry City manager Mark Robins plans to appoint a designated penalty taker after their recent win against Millwall.

Callum O'Hare and Haji Wright had a game of rock, paper, scissors to decide who would take a penalty against the Lions.

The Sky Blues need to be more strategic in their approach to penalties and establish a pecking order of penalty takers.

Coventry City manager Mark Robins has admitted that he will appoint a designated penalty taker following his side's 2-1 win against Millwall yesterday, speaking to Coventry Live after the game.

The Sky Blues initially went 1-0 down, with Romain Essse giving the visitors the lead.

This was a valuable goal for the Lions, who have struggled this calendar year and need to drag themselves up the Championship table.

Unfortunately for the away side, the hosts managed to turn things around, with Haji Wright's penalty making it 1-1 before the United States international added a second to make it 2-1.

That penalty proved to be a real turning point - because the visitors could have gone 2-0 in the first half if it wasn't for a smart stop from Brad Collins.

But the home team managed to secure the win in the end and that has allowed Robins' side to strengthen their chances of winning promotion at the end of this term.

Championship Table (4th-8th) (As of February 12th) P GD Pts 4 Ipswich Town 30 15 60 5 West Bromwich Albion 30 14 49 6 Coventry City 31 13 47 7 Sunderland 31 10 47 8 Hull City 30 4 45

After coming so close to securing Premier League football at the end of last season, the Sky Blues will be desperate to be in the promotion mix again at the end of the season.

Robins on Wright/O'Hare moment: "We need to be a little bit more scientific than that"

Wright and Callum O'Hare played rock, paper, scissors before the penalty was taken to decide who was going to take the spot kick.

This is something that Robins spoke about after the final whistle.

Asked whether he has a designated penalty taker, the Sky Blues' boss said: "Umm, no, but that’s something I will do. But, for me, it’s a question of who’s confident to take the penalty.

"Now Callum is confident while Haji was a regular penalty taker in Turkey, so I have got no problem. But if I get involved in that then it obviously puts doubt on someone’s head, so I will let them sort it out and if they miss it then they’re in trouble aren’t they.

"Thankfully they have got the wherewithal and calm heads to deal with that situation. The good thing is they both want to score. They both want to take the penalty and get on the scoresheet.

"Obviously we have two really decent penalty takers there but we need to be a little bit more scientific than that."

Coventry City need to adjust penalty approach

The rock, paper, scissors moment was comical and it didn't cost the Sky Blues in the end.

Some would even argue that it was a smart strategy! However, there needs to be a pecking order of penalty takers.

If the player at the top of that list is on the pitch and confident, they should take the penalty. If they aren't, the next person on the list should take it.

Data could also play a part in determining who's the penalty taker - but whoever takes the spot kick needs to be confident.

If they aren't, there's no point in them taking the penalty.