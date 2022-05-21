Mark Robins speaks out on his ambitions at Coventry City

Coventry City had a good season this year although could not quite make it to the play-offs finishing the league in 12th place.

However, this was still strong for the Sky Blues in their second season back in the Championship and after having battled to stay up during their first campaign back in the second-tier.

Despite doing well though, boss Mark Robins is already eyeing up more success for next season, with breaking into the top six something that may well be on the agenda.

He will have to tackle the summer transfer window first and do what he can to ensure he can strengthen his side in the way he needs to but should he have a successful window, then the manager has high hopes.

Reflecting on the season, and the signs showed by his squad during the campaign, Robins told Coventry Live: “League position is important from a psychological perspective and from an optics perspective because people want to see the progress in your league position.

“It doesn’t always translate to that. Our home form has dipped off and hasn’t been brilliant in terms of returning results but our performances have been good. But we have to be even better. We have to remember we are in a tough, tough league. “

Looking towards the future and the club’s aims, he said: “Ultimately we want to be in the Premier League like everyone else. Every season you don’t set off to avoid promotion, that’s for sure, but we have to stay in the league and every year we do that we can build and keep building, so league position in that sense.

“As long as you’re not in the bottom three and you are playing decent football and you can see that you’re competing well against the teams that have come up, teams that have come down, teams with parachute payments, that’s what’s important.

“Next season we have Norwich and Watford coming down, potentially Burnley or Leeds – they are all fighting to stay up but whoever comes down is going to be really, really strong.

“We’ve got Rotherham and Wigan coming up and then one other from Wycombe and Sunderland as well. The league changes by six teams each season, 25%, so that’s a huge swing and we have to try to see that increase in quality and points totals.

“We will set targets for next season based on what we have done this season but everything has to be achievable, so we will work hard in the summer to improve the areas we can, not just the players coming in but the new pitch, one or two bits of equipment.

“We want to try to get as close to those play-offs as we can do. It may take time, it be three years away, it might be two. It might be five years away, it might be next season. Who knows? We have to keep building incrementally and then we will have a chance.”

The Verdict:

Coventry definitely had another good season this year but this is proof that it wasn’t enough for Mark Robins and he has aims to push higher.

It’s a good mindset to have rather than wishing to just survive in the league and the fact he puts no time pressure on his aims for the club means you can see he just wants to improve the club at a natural rate.

Fans will no doubt be excited by the aims set forward for their future and if they can recruit well this summer, then next season could be a good marker for judging how far they’ve developed and how long it could take them to reach the top.