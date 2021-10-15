Mark Robins lauds Coventry City’s supporters ahead of the club’s clash with Blackburn

Coventry City manager Mark Robins has lauded the club’s fans for the support that they have shown this season in the Championship.

The Sky Blues moved back to the Coventry Building Society Arena earlier this year following two seasons at St Andrew’s and have managed to use the atmosphere generated from their supporters to produce some stunning home displays.

Yet to suffer a defeat in-front of their fans in the second-tier, Coventry currently possess the best home record at this level.

Set to travel to Ewood Park tomorrow, the Sky Blues will be hoping to use the momentum that they gained from their recent victory over Fulham to secure all three points in their showdown with Blackburn Rovers.

Coventry have already sold over 3,600 tickets for this clash and will be looking to give the fans in attendance something to shout about in this fixture.

Currently third in the Championship standings, the Sky Blues could potentially move level on points with AFC Bournemouth if they beat Blackburn and Scott Parker’s side slip up in their clash with Bristol City.

Making reference to the club’s fans ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Blackburn, Robins has admitted that his players have been spurred on by the support that they have received during the opening stages of the current campaign.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Coventry boss said: “There are almost 4000 supporters going [to Ewood Park] and it will be a really noisy atmosphere which is brilliant.

“That is motivation in itself and they are with the players 100% and that is massively important.

“I say it every week and to have the number there and the noise they’ll generate will be invaluable.

“Their role has been significant from time immemorial; I think they are a fantastic group of people who are great fans that get behind the team and the players and you saw the atmosphere at Luton they were absolutely brilliant.

“They are aware of it and over time they are aware of how significant [of an] impact they have on the players.

“They are young men and regardless of if they are as experienced as Liam Kelly and Kyle McFadzean, knowing the supporters are with you gives us massive confidence to carry on with purpose.”

The Verdict

Whilst Coventry have only won one game on their travels during the current campaign, there is no reason why they cannot feed off of the atmosphere that their supporters will create tomorrow at Ewood Park.

With Rovers’ top-scorer Ben Brereton Diaz set to miss this particular clash, the Sky Blues may fancy their chances of defeating Tony Mowbray’s side.

Robins could look to Viktor Gyokeres for inspiration in this particular fixture as the forward has already produced some stunning displays in the Championship this season.

When you consider that the Sweden international has scored nine goals in 11 league appearances, he will undoubtedly be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture.