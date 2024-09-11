Former Sunderland man Don Goodman has backed Mark Robins in his decision to allow Kasey Palmer to leave Coventry City for Hull City this summer.

The 27-year-old made the move to join the Tigers on the final day of the transfer deadline day, with the Sky Blues boss deeming him to be surplus to requirements for the season ahead.

Having played his part in two top-ten Championship finishes, as well as that glorious FA Cup semi-final run last season, the decision to let the playmaker join a divisional rival would have raised more than one or two eyebrows at the time.

But Goodman believes the deal will prove to be good business for City, who have more than enough attacking talent on their books to adjust for the loss of the ex-Bristol City man.

Coventry City backed over Kasey Palmer, Hull City transfer

Having entered the final 12 months of his contract in the Midlands, Palmer would have been free to leave the club for nothing next summer, and able to choose his next destination at will.

Instead, Coventry decided to cash in on the Chelsea academy graduate after the midfielder was supposed to have 'forced' a move away from the club, and get a financial reward for his services from Hull before they would have had to let him go for nothing.

While Palmer had proved to be an influential figure during his time on the pitch, a number of injury concerns had seen his game time limited to just 40 starts over two seasons at the club, which no doubt would have entered Robins’ head as they entered negotiations.

And despite being initially taken aback by Cov’s decision, Goodman has every faith that the man who has been at the helm for over seven years has made the right decision.

“It was a little bit of a surprise, but Mark Robins clearly backs the other players that he's got. I thought Kasey, at the very least, was a player that you could bring on and rely on him to have an impact.

Kasey Palmer's 23/24 Championship Stats Total Matches Played 32 Matches Started 21 Goals 2 Assists 4 Big Chances Created 3 Key Passes per Game 1.3 Touches per Game 40.2 Average Rating 6.96 All stats as per Sofascore

“It's a little bit surprising but Mark Robins will feel like he can justify his decision.”

Coventry City transfer business backs up Kasey Palmer decision

Before allowing Palmer to depart the club on August 30th, City had already acted to bring in a number of attacking players to help do the business in the final third for the season ahead.

With Ephron Mason-Clark’s [pictured] loan deal at Peterborough United coming to an end, Robins was able to call upon the ex-Barnet man for the first time, as well as summer additions Jack Rudoni and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Winger Raphael Borges Rodrigues has also joined from Macarthur in the A-League, and coupled with the players already at his disposal, Robins will be hoping to improve on the four goals scored in their four opening matches to begin the campaign.

A return of just four points before the international break is far from what would have been expected from the Sky Blues, and Goodman is confident things will turn around with the talent in the squad.

He continued: “Mark Robins will see he's got Brandon Thomas-Asante, Ellis Simms, Jack Rudoni, Haji Wright, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Ephron Mason-Clark and Fábio Tavares.

“If he couldn't give Palmer minutes and there's a fee on offer in the last year of his deal, it makes sense to let him go. It's a win-win for Kasey Palmer.”