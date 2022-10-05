Mark Robins issues verdict on key Coventry City flashpoint in Bristol City clash

Coventry City boss Mark Robins was adamant his side should have been awarded a penalty in their draw with Bristol City last night.

The Sky Blues drew 0-0 away at Ashton Gate, but after the full time whistle, Mark Robins could not help but be left frustrated by a key flashpoint in the match.

In the second half, the Sky Blues had a corner, which found the head of Matty Godden, whose effort towards goal looked like it had potentially hit the arm of a Bristol City player on the way to being headed from the goalline.

Indeed, that was the opinion of the Sky Blues boss.

“For me it was a penalty from the header from Matty Godden from the corner. I think it was Joe Williams who threw his hand in the air and it looked like a penalty from the bench.” Robins said, via CoventryLive.

“Sometimes you’re right and then you look at it again and it’s hand ball. He’s diverted it onto Atkinson’s head onto the bar and then come down. It’s difficult for the referee to see, in fairness, but it’s there.

“It’s a nailed on penalty that we didn’t get.”

Coventry City remain bottom of the Championship last night, but did close the gap to getting out of the bottom three to just three points with two games in hand.

The Sky Blues next face Burnley in league action on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

You can certainly see what Mark Robins is saying here.

Having watched back the highlights, it does appear that the Bristol City player swings their arm out, although on those highlights, it is hard to say whether or not it touches his arm for sure.

Robins has likely seen it from multiple angles, though, and given the reaction of the Sky Blues players on the pitch at the time, you are inclined to believe it did hit the players arm.

It was a hard one for the referee to see in real time though, you would imagine, so perhaps that is a mitigating factor in the official potentially making the wrong decision.

Without closer replays and VAR level analysis, it’s hard to say definitively either way, though.