Mark Robins issues update on Martyn Waghorn’s situation at Coventry City

Mark Robins has offered an injury update on Martyn Waghorn following Coventry City’s draw with Rotherham United.

The forward was substituted after only seven minutes of Tuesday night’s game with an issue.

The Sky Blues’ boss has revealed that it was a separate hamstring problem to the one he recently suffered.

While the forward had looked ready for the fixture with the Millers, it was evident early into the game that he could not continue.

Fabio Tavares was not deemed ready to replace the 32-year old, so Kasey Palmer was selected to jump into the early stages of the match instead.

The Coventry manager was unable to confirm just how long the veteran will be unavailable for, but has already hinted that he is working on different plans for the team for this weekend’s return to action.

“For Martyn Waghorn, it was the other hamstring to the one he did the other day,” said Robins, via the club’s official website.

“He’s looked fine in training but seven minutes into the game we had to make the change, and with Matty Godden and Tyler Walker being out it gives us a little bit of a headache.

“It wasn’t the right time for Fabio [Tavares]; it wasn’t the right thing to do, so we had to work on a different strategy.

“I’m not sure how long Waggy is going to be out for but we’ll have to asses it and then he’ll have a period of training to get back up to speed, but it gives opportunity to other people and I’ve got to look at it now and see what we do on Saturday.”

Injuries have piled up for Coventry this Championship season, which has not helped the team’s difficult start to the campaign.

On a more positive note, Callum O’Hare made his return to the team in the closing stages of Tuesday night’s visit of Matt Taylor’s side.

Up next for Coventry is the visit of Blackpool on 29 October.

The Verdict

Given the long-term injury to Matt Godden, this comes as a big blow to Coventry if Waghorn is out for a sustained period.

The return of O’Hare is much needed and has come at exactly the right time.

But it will be curious to see if the club dips into the transfer market in an attempt to strengthen the squad’s depth given the level of quality unavailable at the moment.

It may all depend on the severity of Waghorn’s absence, with the hope being he will at least be available again when the league resumes after the World Cup, if not sooner.