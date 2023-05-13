Coventry City boss Mark Robins has reiterated his commitment to his current side despite previous interest from elsewhere, speaking to the BBC.

The 53-year-old has done an excellent job in the Midlands not just this season, but throughout his tenure with the Sky Blues with the club rising from League Two under his stewardship.

This term, they have secured their place in the Championship play-offs and are just three games away from sealing a spot in the Premier League, with the first of these games coming up this evening as they face Middlesbrough in the first leg of the semis.

Robins' side will be desperate to make their home advantage count in this opening leg but looking at the bigger picture, the Sky Blues' supporters will just be glad to have retained their current manager who has overseen real success at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Who has been linked with Mark Robins before?

He was linked with the Norwich City vacancy during the latter stages of last year following Dean Smith's departure.

However, nothing materialised in the end despite these links and the 53-year-old may be counting his lucky stars about that, with the Canaries missing out on the play-offs this year.

The atmosphere at Carrow Road isn't exactly positive either with the club falling well short of expectations during the 2022/23 campaign.

Robins was also reported to be on West Bromwich Albion's radar when they sacked Steve Bruce during the early stages of the season, but Coventry Live believed that wasn't the case.

Considering the off-field problems he experienced when SISU were at the helm, many people wouldn't have blamed Coventry's boss if he decided to move on.

But the 53-year-old has remained committed to the cause and it doesn't seem as though his stance will change anytime soon with Doug King now in charge.

He said: "While there has been interest [from other clubs], I have made it clear that this is my priority and I'm totally invested in this project.

"There's that word 'project', it's only a project if you get the time."

Is Mark Robins right to remain loyal to Coventry City?

There are probably times when he could have walked away - but he knows the Sky Blues like the back of his hand and this is why he has a better chance of success at the CBS Arena than most other clubs.

He may not have had a huge amount of financial backing - but he has been able to retain the likes of Gus Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres - two figures who have given City a real chance of being successful.

Even with these players at his disposal though, Robins has worked miracles and he should be commended for sticking with his current team.

His loyalty could potentially be rewarded with a place in the top flight later this month - but he has three difficult games to go first.

Middlesbrough are one of the toughest sides in the division and if the Sky Blues overcome the Teesside outfit, they will face either Luton Town or Sunderland, both of whom can be formidable in front of goal when on top form.