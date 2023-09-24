Highlights Callum O'Hare has been absent from Coventry City since last December due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Mark Robins has provided an update on influential Coventry attacking midfielder Callum O'Hare.

The 25-year-old has been absent since last December, his last appearance coming in a 3-1 loss to Sheffield United.

O'Hare was one of the team’s most important figures before a series of injuries kept him on the sidelines for much of last season. He has also yet to feature in this campaign, as he continues his recovery process to full fitness.

A ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury which required surgery has taken a long time to heal, with the Coventry boss now giving an update on his current fitness status.

What is the latest Callum O’Hare news?

Robins has confirmed that O’Hare has been back in full training with the team, even passing the first psychological battle after being whacked during a challenge.

However, he has yet to put a timeline on a potential return, as he doesn’t want to rush the midfielder back before he is completely ready.

“Callum’s a different kettle of fish,” said Robins, via Coventry Live.

“You’ll just have to bear with us on it because I’m not going to put a time frame on his return. He has to come back when he’s comfortable.

“There’s a lot of development, there’s a lot of elements that need to come together with Callum and I think it has to be on as much as our eyes and what we’re seeing.

“But you know, once he’s ticked all the boxes, once he’s done that then it is about just his confidence in games.”

O’Hare was only available to make 11 appearances for the team last year, as the Sky Blues reached the play-off final.

He contributed three assists as Coventry finished fifth in the Championship table, losing out on promotion to the Premier League to Luton Town.

Perhaps if O’Hare had been available for the second half of the campaign, Robins’ side would have had enough to gain the final promotion place to the top flight.

The previous campaign saw the 25-year-old feature 45 times in the league, contributing five goals and eight assists.

That extra kind of firepower to have from midfield could have proven the difference, given Coventry only missed out to the Hatters courtesy of a penalty shootout.

Robins will be hoping he can make his return soon, with the team currently struggling to recapture the form of last season.

The Sky Blues are currently 19th in the Championship table, having earned just one win from their opening seven fixtures.

A win on Monday night against Huddersfield Town could see the side move up to 11th in the standings.

How important is Callum O’Hare to Coventry City?

Having O’Hare back will be a huge relief for Robins.

While the club is right to not rush him back, he is an important figure in the team and could be a difference-maker in games.

Coventry need to start picking up results soon if they are to challenge for a top six finish again.

Monday night’s game against the Terriers could be an important one, to get the side back to winning ways after five fixtures without victory.