Mark Robins issues honest verdict on Coventry City supporters after Peterborough win

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has praised Coventry City supporters as their recorded their fifth consecutive win at home this season.

They thumped Peterborough 3-0 in a complete performance from the Sky Blues. The win sees them move up to second place in the table, level on points with league leaders West Brom.

A goal from Hamer and a brace from Viktor Gyökeres gave Coventry all three points but it was the supporters that drew praise from manager Mark Robins.

He told CoventryLive: “The supporters support the team brilliantly, and both myself and the staff, you feel it and that plays a huge part in what you do, and the bond that’s ever-growing between everyone at the club. And that just makes us stronger.

“If we can all stay like that, as it has been over the last five years, it’s been fantastic. And they deserve it.

“To hear them singing ‘We’re top of the league,’ for 20 minutes or so was great, and hopefully they’ve taken a picture of it and that’s fantastic.

“Again, it’s very early days and it’s just great to get a Friday night win with that backing. It’s just outstanding.”

The win means Coventry have now lost just twice so far this season and are certainly turning heads when it comes to a potential playoff push.

The Verdict

The win was massive for Coventry City and you can’t help but think the return to their own city and getting more fans into the ground is played a part in that.

It’s been a tough few years for Coventry fans but returning home coupled with their excellent form hopefully has made the wait worth it.

They have won all of their games so far this season at the CBS Arena and have the best home record in the division.

The Sky Blues have become one of the most feared teams in the league and if they continue their excellent home form, a top-six challenge must start to enter some minds of the supporters.