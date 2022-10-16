Mark Robins issues Coventry City warning on upcoming home games

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has revealed he doesn’t want his side’s upcoming home games to be seen as matches they are expected to win, speaking candidly to his side’s media team after their victory over Cardiff City.

The Sky Blues are still rock bottom of the Championship at this stage despite their 1-0 victory over the Bluebirds – but they are now just four points adrift of safety and are in a healthier position to kick on.

Because several games were postponed at the Coventry Building Society Arena earlier this season due to the state of the pitch, they face quite a few teams on home soil between now and the start of the World Cup break.

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Coventry City players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 JAMES MADDISON SCORED DID NOT SCORE

In fact, six of their next eight league games take place on their home turf and considering they won more points at home than they did on the road last term, they will be hopeful of getting themselves out of the relegation zone before the big interval arrives.

Facing an out-of-form Sheffield United, Rotherham United, Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic and Queens Park Rangers at the CBS Arena, they will be hopeful of recording at least a few wins.

But Robins doesn’t want his side or anyone else to believe the Sky Blues are favourites to come out on top in these clashes.

He said: “It’s huge (having six of the next eight games at home) and you’ve got to look at it as an opportunity but what I don’t want is for there to be an expectation to win, we’ve played three, lost two at home in very tight games.”

The Verdict:

Although they have a real chance to maximise their points return and get themselves out of the relegation zone, they have an extremely busy schedule and that always increases the chance of an injury crisis.

If that was to occur, that would lower their chances of picking up a respectable number of points and considering they haven’t started the season brilliantly, they won’t exactly be full of confidence.

And if you take a look at some of the other sides around them too, Middlesbrough have the quality in their squad to get themselves away from the drop zone and similar applies to West Bromwich Albion and Hull City.

This is why this period could be crucial for them – because they won’t want to be in the relegation zone throughout the World Cup break. It wouldn’t leave their players in the best state of mind during what will be a long interval.

However, they will be boosted with the crowd behind them and because of this, it would be difficult to see them not performing well for the most part. They may experience one or two losses – but as long as they keep picking up points – nothing else matters at this stage.