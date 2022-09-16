Mark Robins issues Coventry City team news ahead of Birmingham clash

Coventry City have received some positive team news ahead of their clash against Birmingham City this weekend.

It has been a rocky start to the season for Mark Robins’ side, with postponements disrupting their opening few weeks disrupting the flow of their performances.

Injuries have also not helped the team’s situation, with Michael Rose the latest to suffer an issue.

However, it is expected that the defender could return to action following the international break despite an abductor problem.

Fortunately, Rose will be the only new absentee going into Saturday’s away trip to St. Andrew’s, with Liam Kelly and Callum O’Hare still unavailable for selection.

“[Rose is] actually as good as he can be,” said Robins, via Coventry Live.

“There is a small problem, I think abductor, but other than that it shouldn’t be long, and certainly he’ll be back for the Middlesbrough game.

“Everyone else [from Wednesday] is OK.”

1 of 20 Cyrus Christie Hull Derby

Kelly has been out of contention since suffering a torn hamstring during pre-season.

Diminutive attacker O’Hare has also yet to feature this campaign, he too picking up a hamstring injury, with the pair now coming closer to making their return to the team.

Kelly has made his way back to working in the gym and has been out on the grass in the training ground, so could be back in the squad when Championship action returns after the international break.

Meanwhile, O’Hare is ahead of schedule in his recovery process and could be set to return soon.

The Verdict

It has been a difficult start to the new season for Coventry so this is some positive news for the team.

Unfortunately, none of these players will be available for this weekend’s fixture with Birmingham, but there is at least some light at the end of the tunnel in terms of injuries.

The draw against Luton Town midweek was another good step in the right direction but the side now needs to start picking up some wins as it gets back into a good rhythm.

The international break may allow for a league-wide reset before a hectic October, so the timing may just be right for Coventry to try to grab some momentum with a result against the Blues on Saturday.