Mark Robins issues Coventry City summer transfer hint

Mark Robins has hinted that Coventry City will not be exploring the European transfer market this summer due to their lack of success in recent years, as well as Brexit legislation making deals difficult to do.

The Sky Blues have progressed from their solid mid-table finish last season upon their long-awaited return to the Championship and with five matches of the season to play, they are still in a battle for the play-off places.

The majority of Robins’ current squad was acquired from British shores, with the anomaly being Gustavo Hamer who arrived from Dutch side PEC Zwolle in the summer of 2020.

Coventry’s other recent signings from the continent though haven’t been much of a success – Julien Dacosta has had spells in the first-team but is now on loan at Portimonense, whilst the likes of Marcel Hillssner, Wesley Jobello and Gervane Kastaneer will go down as flops.

There was a time where perhaps there were good bargains to be had from Europe, but due to Coventry’s recent track record plus the changing rules in terms of work permits, Robins cannot foresee a situation where that particular market is delved in to.

“I think the reality of that is that it could be a good thing because it hasn’t always been a success,” Robins said of overseas transfers coming in to the club, per CoventryLive.

“It’s been a limited success we have had.

“Certainly we have to do better, there’s no doubt about that.”

The Verdict

Because of the changing rules, only really expensive additions from overseas will end up coming into English football – ones that Coventry cannot afford.

They have been doing things on a budget and in the last few years that has worked well for them, so there’s no reason as to why they should change strategies.

Gus Hamer has been one of the only imports that has been successful for the club recently, but since then the work permit regulations have been altered there will be no more Hamer’s coming to the club.

The domestic market is seemingly where it’s at for Coventry this summer, but Robins has proven that he knows what he’s doing when it comes to recruitment.