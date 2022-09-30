Mark Robins issues claim regarding Coventry City’s league position

Mark Robins has claimed that Coventry City’s league position is not a fair reflection of their results so far this season.

The Sky Blues are currently bottom of the Championship having played three games fewer than the majority of the division.

A series of postponements has seen Coventry only take on seven of the first 10 fixtures of the new campaign.

Six of those have been away games, which has seen the team yet to earn a victory this term.

Three draws and four defeats has not been a great return of points, but the Championship side’s coach has stressed that it compares well to last year’s results.

He also spoke about the upcoming busy schedule and believes that the team’s season really gets underway with their clash against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

“Well, it’s always a tough league and you’ve got to try and get a run of games where you can build your performance levels, which obviously includes building confidence and we’ve not had that chance to do that,” said Robins, via Coventry Live.

“Obviously, out of seven games we’ve had six away from home and it’s been really strange, and I think we’re a point behind where we were from our six away games last season and that sort of should put things into context and perspective for people and not least for us in the building.

“You look at that league table and you don’t want to be anywhere near where we sit at the moment, but we’ve just got to be calm and build into the performance.

“It’s really important that we maintain that and build into performances so that we can start to win football matches and that’s why the last two games, it was pleasing to get the first clean sheet because we were conceding too many goals, but there are a lot of teams in the same position or a similar position.”

Quiz: Have any of these 20 current or ex-Coventry City players ever played for a German club?

1 of 20 Has Marcel Hilssner ever played for a German club? Yes No

Coventry face 12 games between October and mid-November before the league is put on hold due to the winter World Cup.

Robins will be hoping his team can get back to winning ways during this period as they look to climb out of the bottom of the table.

The Verdict

The start of the season has been a nightmare for Coventry, with the international break actually coming at a bad time for the team.

Right as they got back into some rhythm the season was put on break for two weeks.

Robins will be happy to get his team back up to speed over the next few weeks, but they also have a lot of pressure to start getting wins.

The longer the side remains rooted to the bottom of the table, the more important each fixture becomes which can have a negative effect on the squad.