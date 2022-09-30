Mark Robins issues Callum O’Hare injury update as Coventry City man closes in on return

Coventry City manager Mark Robins has revealed that Callum O’Hare is ahead of schedule on his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The diminutive attacking midfielder returned to training this week for the Sky Blues, having been struck down before a ball was kicked in the 2022-23 season.

Amid strong speculation regarding a potential transfer to Championship rivals Burnley, O’Hare suffered his setback, and in his absence, Coventry have struggled to pick up league points, with just three gained out of a possible 21.

But they will soon be boosted by the return of O’Hare, who is closing in on a return to match action at a time where the fixtures are coming thick and fast for Coventry.

However, Robins has already warned supporters that the ex-Aston Villa man’s return will not be an immediate one as he looks to ease the 24-year-old back into action after a two-month lay-off, as he does not want to risk O’Hare breaking down once again if he rushes his recovery.

“Not close enough for my liking (to a return to action), but he’s a lot closer than we thought he may be at this stage, so that’s a good thing,” Robins told CoventryLive.

“I don’t want to put too much of a time pressure on him because it’s a really important period for him to make sure that he’s fully healed.

“But to see him out on the pitch means obviously that he’s not too far away and we look forward to the time when we can include him again.”

The Verdict

Even though Coventry still have individual match-winners without O’Hare, his absence has clearly been felt on the pitch.

Whilst he may not be a prolific goalscorer, O’Hare makes things happen, whether he is sliding in through balls for a striker or he is carrying the ball up the pitch with efficiency.

The injury was somewhat of a blessing in disguise in terms of Coventry being able to fend off any transfer offers because of it, but it was also a blow to O’Hare as we do not know how his hamstring is going to react now.

There’s a chance that his explosiveness could be toned down due to the nature of his injury, but we will not know that until he takes to the pitch once again – hopefully sooner rather than later for Coventry’s sake.