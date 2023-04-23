Coventry City manager Mark Robins has confirmed that Ben Sheaf is set to miss the remainder of the regular campaign due to injury.

Sheaf sustained an issue with his calf during the Sky Blues' recent meeting with Blackburn Rovers and was withdrawn at half-time as a result of this problem.

The midfielder underwent a scan on Friday which confirmed the scale of his injury.

In the absence of Sheaf yesterday, Coventry managed to build upon the point that they rescued in the latter stages of their clash with Blackburn by defeating Reading.

Matt Godden opened the scoring for the Sky Blues in the 36th minute as he slotted home after being teed up by Gustavo Hamer.

Following the break, Reading levelled proceedings via a superb strike from Lucas Joao.

Undeterred by Joao's goal, Coventry quickly regained the lead as Hamer steered an effort past goalkeeper Joe Lumley.

As a result of this victory, the Sky Blues climbed into the play-off places.

What has Coventry City boss Mark Robins said about Ben Sheaf's injury?

Following his side's win over Reading, Robins issued an injury update on Sheaf.

Speaking to Coventry Live about the midfielder, Robins said: "He’s got a calf tear so he’s going to be out for the best part of a month.

"It beggars belief because we’ve had key players pick up injuries all season."

How big of a blow is it for Coventry to lose Sheaf at this stage of the season?

This is unquestionably a major blow for the Sky Blues as Sheaf has produced a host of assured performances for the club in the Championship this season.

In the 35 league games that he has participated in this season, Sheaf has provided four direct goal contributions and has made 3 tackles, 1.6 interceptions and 44.9 passes per match.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.96, the midfielder will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods for Coventry if his side reaches the play-offs next month.

However, with the midfielder set to miss the club's upcoming clashes with Birmingham City and Middlesbrough as a result of this aforementioned injury, he will need his team-mates to step up the mark while he recovers.

By using the momentum gained from their win over Reading to their advantage, Coventry may be able to extend their season past the regular 46-game mark next month which would be a fantastic achievement.