Mark Robins issues Alex Neil verdict ahead of Coventry City’s clash against Stoke City

Mark Robins has issued his verdict on Alex Neil’s start to life as Stoke City manager.

The pair will meet on the sidelines this weekend when Coventry City visit the Potters on Saturday.

The Sky Blues will be aiming for a third consecutive victory in order to move out of the relegation zone.

But the Coventry boss has praised the work by his opposing manager, claiming that he has moved quickly to impose his own brand of football on the squad.

He believes Neil is an incredibly capable manager with a great track record, and has insisted that the 41-year old will lead a difficult fixture for his side when the two teams meet at the Bet365 Stadium.

“Changing managers meant that Alex Neil is there, and we played against his Sunderland side at the start of the season, which feels like an age ago now,” said Robins, via the club’s official website.

“He’s gone in there and Alex is a really good capable manager who has gone in and imposed his own thoughts, ethos, and style on Stoke really quickly.

“They’ve had some good results as well and they will be looking to try and get some momentum.

“They have good players and it’s a really strong squad and they have players coming back from injuries and they have plenty of pace and knowhow in attack and a good mix of players.

“They’ve got Phil Jagielka playing at the back and still playing at 40 which is incredible and he’s a top player.

“It will be a really good game and I’m looking forward to it.

“There’s 2,700 of our supporters going which is incredible, so it will be a great atmosphere and we’re really looking forward to it.”

Coventry do have three games in hand on most of their Championship rivals, but have also only earned 13 points from their opening 12 fixtures.

Robins will be hoping the team can continue their good form when they visit Neil’s side this weekend, with a win having the potential to lift the club out of the bottom three.

The two kick-off at 3pm.

The Verdict

Neil has done well to turn things around at Stoke following a poor start to the season under Michael O’Neill.

The change in style has been evident as the team has moved away from the possession-heavy football they previously played.

But defeat in their most recent game means they have slipped back to 16th in the table.

Only six points separates these two sides going into the weekend, meaning it is a big game for both as they look to move up the table.