Mark Robins issue injury update on key Coventry City figure after draw with Derby

Coventry City manager Mark Robins has revealed that Jake Clarke-Salter is set to undergo a scan on a groin injury that he suffered during yesterday’s clash with Derby County.

The defender was substituted in the 13th minute of the game after picking up this particular issue.

Coventry were unable to go on to secure victory in the absence of Clarke-Salter as this particular fixture ended in a draw.

Matt Godden opened the scoring for the Sky Blues at Pride Park as he fired past goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.

Callum O’Hare then went close to doubling his side’s advantage as his effort was saved.

Following the break, Derby were awarded a penalty after Tom Lawrence was brought down in the area by Ben Sheaf.

Lawrence levelled proceedings by converting the spot-kick.

Both sides created chances in the closing stages of the game as Viktor Gyokeres fired an effort over the bar before Louie Sibley’s header hit the post.

With eight games left to play this season, Coventry still have a chance of reaching the play-offs as they are only six points adrift of Blackburn Rovers.

After his side’s latest display, Robins shared an injury update on Clarke-Salter.

Speaking to Coventry Live, the Sky Blues boss said: “It’s too early to say, but he’s clearly tweaked his groin.

“So he’ll get scanned on Monday.

“Obviously, we’ll see what transpires after that but it’s a little bit early to say at the moment.

“It’s frustrating, it’s frustrating for him as well because he’s one that wants to play in every game and it will be disappointing for him as well as us.”

The Verdict

Coventry will be hoping that Clarke-Salter’s issue doesn’t turn out to be too serious as he has emerged as a key figure for the club since the turn of the year.

The defender has started 14 of the Sky Blues’ last 15 league games and thus will be a big miss if he is ruled out for a considerable period of time.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.80 in the Championship, Clarke-Salter has demonstrated his defensive capabilities by making 2.4 tackles, 1.1 interceptions and 2.7 clearances per game at this level.

If Clarke-Salter isn’t fit enough to feature in Coventry’s clash with Blackburn Rovers next month, Robins will need the likes of Sheaf, Jake Bidwell and Dominic Hyam to step up to the mark in this particular fixture.