Mark Robins hints at Coventry City future of veteran defender

Mark Robins has hinted that Kyle McFadzean may remain at Coventry City beyond the end of this season.

The 36-year old’s contract expires at the end of the campaign, but his performances have shown that he is still capable of competing at Championship level.

The defender has played in all but one of the Sky Blues’ league games so far this season, with the team finding good form ahead of the World Cup break.

Coventry have moved up to 11th in the table following a win over QPR on Saturday that brings the team to within two points of the play-off places.

The Coventry boss praised McFadzean’s performances, hinting that they may warrant a contract extension with the club.

“Absolutely outstanding and hopefully he’ll keep doing that,” said Robins, via Coventry Live.

“He’ll be fine. I think he’s just unbelievable.

“He’s evergreen isn’t he and as long as he keeps going he’s got a place here, that’s for sure.”

Coventry have earned 22 points from the last 27 available to cement the team as one of the most in-form in the division before the World Cup break.

The team will now have four weeks to prepare for their next fixture as the club hopes for a less disrupted second half of the campaign.

Up next for the Sky Blues is a trip to the Madejski Stadium to face Reading on 10 December.

The Verdict

McFadzean has proven a shrewd signing for Coventry over the years, and his performances this season suggest he’s still got plenty left to give the club.

Another year extension would make a lot of sense, and it would surely be a matter of just figuring out a few formalities to come to some agreement with the player.

Coventry will want to keep the continuity in the side that has been the backbone of their improvements over the years.

Coventry’s impressive form in recent weeks will also help convince McFadzean to keep going, as the club now looks capable of competing for a top six finish.