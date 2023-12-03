Highlights Callum O'Hare made his return to the Coventry City starting lineup after almost a year, playing 73 minutes in their recent game against Ipswich Town.

Despite the team's loss, O'Hare's comeback is seen as a positive for supporters, as he was a key player before his injury.

Mark Robins, the coach, was pleased with O'Hare's performance but acknowledged that it will take time for him to reach full fitness after such a long absence.

Mark Robins has given his assessment of Callum O’Hare’s return to the Coventry City starting lineup.

O’Hare’s last start for the Sky Blues came in December 2022 in a 3-1 loss to Sheffield United.

It has been almost a full year since he was last in the team, but he managed 73 minutes in their clash with promotion-chasing Ipswich Town on Saturday before being replaced by Jay Dasilva.

Coventry were ultimately beaten 2-1 by the Tractor Boys, who sit second in the Championship table, but O’Hare’s return is still a positive for supporters to take away from the defeat.

The 25-year-old was a key figure for Robins’ side prior to his injury woes, so many will be hoping he can get back to that level of influence again once he is back to full health.

What did Mark Robins make of Callum O’Hare’s Coventry return?

Robins was pleased with the midfielder’s performance in the defeat to Kieran McKenna’s side on Saturday.

However, he suggested that it will still take time before he is back to full fitness given it’s been 12 months since he was last starting games consistently.

“I thought he did OK, thought he did all right but it’s going to take a while for his levels because it’s almost 12 months since he did the injury, so it will take time to hit those levels,” said Robins, via Coventry Live.

“But I think to get through 70 plus minutes today, he did well to do that.

“He’s been working hard and he got into some decent positions.

“In the second half we started to pass the ball better and move it into more dangerous areas as well, so he was contributing to that.

“And then I took him off to try to get more energy onto the pitch as well as give him a breather because he’d done his 70 minutes really, and anything over that and you start to tip over a little bit.

“But I thought he did OK.”

Coventry are 17th in the Championship table following their defeat at Portman Road on Saturday.

The Sky Blues will be aiming for another top six finish, having come fifth in the table last season. However, the gap to the play-off places is now eight points after 19 games.

The return of O’Hare will be a boost to their promotion chances, but it could yet take a number of weeks before he is fully back up to speed.

Next up for Coventry is a clash at home to Birmingham City on 8 December.

How important is Callum O’Hare to Coventry City?

O’Hare contributed five goals and eight assists from his last proper injury-free season, in which he also played 45 times.

A midfielder that can contribute this much in attack is going to be a useful asset at this level.

If he can get back to that kind of performance, then it will be a huge boost for Robins’ side as they need an extra attacking edge to compete at the top of the table.

But Robins needs to be patient in getting O’Hare back up to speed, as it would be devastating if he was to pick up yet another injury.