Mark Robins gives an indication of how Coventry City might line up against Stoke City

Coventry City take on Stoke City this weekend in the final game of the season.

The Sky Blues go into this game in a better position as they sit in 11th place but Stoke are only in 13th showing the teams have had somewhat similar seasons.

However, it also shows the progress Coventry have made this season given it was not too long ago they were in League Two.

In fact, Mark Robins was given a new contract this week as a result of their success.

Neither team has anything to play for other than the three points from this game but it will give managers the chance to take a look towards next season with their teams.

When asked if his team selection this weekend would be a reflection of next season, Robins told Coventry Live: “Yes, potentially, I know what you’re asking. There will be certain considerations taken into account, so I have to look at that as well and we will pick a team that will reflect what we’re trying to do and trying to achieve and what we want to do in terms of tactics on the day.”

Coventry still have a fair bit to weigh up this season.

Both Jodi Jones and Jordan Shipley are out of contract this summer but the club hold the option to extend both contracts for another year.

Furthermore, they have players like Tyler Walker who is under contract but is seemingly not in the manager’s current plans.

Therefore, Robins will have to be making some big decisions on the future of those at his club.

The Verdict:

In a final game of the season without having anything to play for, this is a great opportunity for Mark Robins to try some things out for next season and analyse his team.

Whilst they will still be going out to win the game, the performances certain players put in tomorrow could make or break their future with the Sky Blues.

In itself, this may lead Coventry on to victory with some people playing for their futures. However, even if the performance feels flat fans will be pleased that Robins is looking ahead to next season already.