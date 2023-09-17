Highlights Mark Robins' first five signings for Coventry City have had varying levels of success, with some still at the club and others moving on.

Mark Robins has enjoyed a supremely successful second stint in charge at Coventry City.

The Sky Blues boss originally took over in 2012, managing the club for just a few months before making the switch to Huddersfield Town.

Robins did not have a particularly positive experience with the Terriers, moving on to Scunthorpe United in 2014.

The 53-year-old made his return to Coventry in 2017, taking over the team as they fought to remain in League One.

Where are Mark Robins’ first five signings for Coventry City now?

Robins earned promotion back to League One in his first full campaign with the club, bringing in a number of fresh faces that helped to build a team capable of competing for a top seven spot in the table.

Here we look at some of the first ever signings he made for the team to start this second stint in charge of the Championship side, and where they are now…

Dominic Hyam

Hyam joined the club as a free agent in the summer of 2017 after his time at Reading came to an end.

The now 27-year-old failed to make an appearance for the Royals, spending most of his time at the club on loan.

Coventry brought him on board ahead of their League Two campaign, but he went to play a big role in helping lift the team back to the Championship before leaving in 2022.

The defender is now at Blackburn Rovers, having signed for the club last year.

Liam Kelly

Kelly signed for Coventry in the summer of 2017 on a free transfer after his one-year stint at Leyton Orient came to an end.

The midfielder has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the Sky Blues in the six years since, playing a big role in helping the team rise back to the Championship.

Kelly is still a part of Robins’ squad as they look to fight for Premier League promotion.

Rod McDonald

McDonald joined Coventry in the 2017 summer window after two years at Northampton Town.

The defender spent just one campaign with the Sky Blues before parting ways with the club.

The 31-year-old went on to sign for the likes of AFC Wimbledon, Carlisle United and Crewe Alexandra, before joining Harrogate Town during the recent summer window.

Maxime Biamou

The Frenchman signed for Coventry City following a one-year stint with Sutton United.

Biamou joined Robins’ side, helping the team gain their way back to the Championship, before departing in 2021.

The forward signed for Scottish side Dundee United, where he spent several months but only made three appearances.

Biamou is currently without a club following his departure from Dundee United.

Marc McNulty

McNulty signed for the club from Sheffield United in the summer of 2017 as the team prepared for life in the fourth tier.

The forward scored 23 goals in 42 appearances for the Sky Blues, before departing for Reading in 2018.

McNulty’s time with the Royals didn’t go as smoothly, with the now 30-year-old going out on loan multiple times as he played just 13 times for his parent club.

The Englishman is currently playing in America with Orange County SC.