Mark Robins faces these Coventry City dilemmas ahead of Barnsley clash

The relegation battle is heating up in the Championship and now it’s the turn of Coventry City to try and get a result as they welcome high-flying Barnsley to St Andrew’s.

The twist and turns of the Championship were evident for all to see yesterday as it looked like both Wycombe and Sheffield Wednesday were going to both get three huge points – only to see leads slip away late on and end up with draws.

And that misery was compounded when strugglers Huddersfield Town picked up a priceless victory over Nottingham Forest to take the Terriers three points closer to safety.

Coventry meanwhile picked up a win over fellow relegation-threatened side Rotherham on Thursday, and depending on what happens this afternoon between the Millers and Birmingham City, the Sky Blues could be nine points clear of the drop zone with a win.

Mark Robins will have some decisions to make though – let’s look at two dilemmas he faces ahead of kick off against the Tykes.

Squad rotation?

Unlike Barnsley, Coventry played in midweek thanks to Rotherham’s COVID troubles earlier in the season, and no team really wants to play Saturday, Thursday and then Sunday.

When you look at the squad Robins had at his disposal at the New York Stadium, he actually had a lot of useful options on the bench.

Gustavo Hamer, Maxime Biamou and Viktor Gyokeres all came on the pitch and the likes of Jamie Allen and Jordan Shipley remained unused, so if there’s any lingering tiredness from midweek then Robins can easily shuffle the pack.

Take a striker out?

For the most part this season, Robins has consistently used three centre-backs in every single game, but going forward he has switched between two options.

More recently he has been pairing two strikers together, but in other matches he has decided to withdraw one in favour of another attack-minded midfielder.

With today’s opposition posing a real attacking threat with the likes of Daryl Dike and Cauley Woodrow, Robins may be tempted to rest one of Matty Godden or Tyler Walker to bring on in the second half.

It’s not like he doesn’t have options either, with Hamer, Allen or Shipley able to come in to make a four-man midfield, so maybe that’s the way to go for at least the first 45 minutes.