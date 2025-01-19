Stoke City starlet Sol Sidibe is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, after being diagnosed with a pars fracture in his lower back, having last featured during the Potters' FA Cup third round win at Sunderland.

That's according to the Stoke Sentinel, who report that the 17-year-old had been playing while unaware of the issue which will keep him out of action for a considerable amount of time.

The report adds that the teenager's injury is a common one suffered by young footballers, and is also an issue which fellow Potters youngster Bosun Lawal has experienced this campaign, after joining from Scottish giants Celtic last summer.

Sol Sidibe becomes latest Stoke City player to suffer injury

Since Mark Robins was appointed as the Staffordshire side's new boss on New Year's Day, they have managed to extend their unbeaten run to four games in the Championship, and five across all competitions, including the aforementioned FA Cup win over Sunderland.

Saturday afternoon's 1-1 draw with fellow West Midlands outfit West Bromwich Albion sees the Potters sitting 18th in the Championship table, just two points above the relegation zone.

Robins' men face a potentially crucial visit to 22nd place Portsmouth on Wednesday night, while Pompey will be looking to build on a surprise victory over play-off challengers Middlesbrough.

But amid their relegation battle, the Potters are becoming increasingly concerned by their injury list, which now includes young talent Sidibe, who has made eight Championship appearances so far this term, while his last league outing came when he was handed a rare starting 11 opportunity against Leeds United on Boxing Day.

Sol Sidibe 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 8 Starts 3 Minutes played 304 Pass accuracy % 79.1 Assists 1 Goals 0

As per the Stoke Sentinel, there are no doubts regarding Sidibe's long-term recovery, or the long career ahead of him, as he does not require surgery.

However, the 17-year-old's setback does come as a blow for the Potters, given the fact that Million Manhoef, Eric Bocat, Sam Gallagher, Ben Pearson, Jordan Thompson, Lynden Gooch and Ben Gibson are all injured too.

Amid the injuries suffered by Pearson and Thompson, Robins is missing two of his side's experienced midfielders, while the young Sidibe was one of his back-up options, before he suffered a setback of his own.

Stoke City may need Nathan Lowe to be a match-winner amid injury crisis

Amid an increasingly lengthy injury list, the Potters' survival credentials also took a major hit when star striker Tom Cannon, who had scored nine goals in 22 Championship appearances, was recalled from his loan spell in Staffordshire by parent club Leicester City, with Sheffield United closing in on a permanent deal.

But the gap left behind by Cannon's exit is one which the Potters will hope can be plugged by academy graduate Nathan Lowe, who notched 15 goals in 22 League Two appearances during a loan spell with Walsall.

Furthermore, Lowe has already shown he could have what it takes to produce the goods at Championship level, as he put Stoke in front at the Hawthorns on Saturday, during their 1-1 draw.

Amid injuries suffered by the likes of Sidibe, Robins' hopes of achieving survival with his new club may even hinge on the form of the 19-year-old striker.