Mark Robins explains what could have decided Coventry’s 0-0 draw with Birmingham

Mark Robins was left frustrated by some of the officiating in Coventry City’s goalless draw with Birmingham City on Tuesday evening.

The Sky Blues have recorded back-to-back 0-0 draws which will be very pleasing from a defensive standpoint for Robins but also concerning in terms of their attacking process. The long term Coventry boss was left bemused by the decision not to award a penalty for an altercation between Dion Sanderson and Viktor Gyokeres when he spoke to CoventryLive.

Robins explained: “That was the story of the game, a penalty that wasn’t given.

“They had a shout for one but I have seen that back and he kicked our player, and ours was just a wrestling match where he pulled the shirt off his back and threw him to the ground. If that’s not a penalty, I don’t know what is.

“I just don’t see why that’s not given. So there’s the disappointment. He was thrown down and I just don’t get it.”

Coventry are hanging in there in the play-off race, now unbeaten in three and they maintain a four point gap inside the top six ahead of Wednesday evening’s fixtures.

With four straight matches against teams in the top seven in the league, we are going to find out a lot about the Sky Blues’ play-off credentials in the next month.

The Verdict

Decisions like this are very frustrating when you appreciate the fine margins that count for so much in the Championship. It was not a vintage Coventry performance at the CBS Arena on Tuesday evening and Robins may be looking to push the attention away from that in isolating the penalty claim.

The Sky Blues travel to Bournemouth, before hosting West Bromwich Albion, then they go to Huddersfield Town and welcome Stoke City on 18th December, a run that could make or break their campaign. That will take us to 23 league games played, slap bang halfway through the season and a good position to reflect on and judge Coventry’s progress under Mark Robins.