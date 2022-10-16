Mark Robins explains reasoning behind early substitution of Manchester City loanee for Coventry City

Coventry City have had a tough start to the season both on and off the pitch and as a result, sit bottom of the league.

Yesterday they headed to Cardiff City where they eventually came away winners with a 1-0 victory which will be a massive boost to the Sky Blues.

However, the win came at the expense of manager Mark Robins having to make some difficult decisions and just 23 minutes into the game, the boss decided to take off Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle.

The 19-year-old was playing on the right side of a back three but as a defensive unit, the Sky Blues had a nervous start to the game.

After the game, Robins admitted he took the teenage off to take him out of the firing line as he told Coventry Live: “Yes, I thought he’d started slowly and they’d just got the measure of him, and I think he’s carrying a knock. He wasn’t moving right anyway and that’s just part of his learning and his development. It’s never nice for anyone to be brought off but, ultimately, it’s a learning experience as well.

“Ultimately you have got to play at a certain level to be able to stay in the team and we wanted to win the game. But he’s been terrific for us, absolutely brilliant! But the other thing for him is he’s not had a breather.

“He’s only just 19 years of age so he’s played during the international break away with England and he maybe just needs a little bit of time, so that’s what it was and Rosey came in and did really well, so fantastic. Great for him, and a learning experience for Callum, and we have done well with some really good performances within it.”

The Verdict:

It can’t have been nice for Robins to have had to withdraw the young player so early or for Doyle himself having to come off but Coventry are in need of points and given they won the game, this was clearly a decision that paid off.

The Coventry boss has no concerns about the 19-year-old as a player but given he didn’t start the game off in the strongest way, you can understand why he was taken off and although it may have hurt his confidence, it will have less effect than if he was getting outplayed.

It’s worth remembering that Doyle is only young and the start to the season that Coventry have had would be tough for any player so it’s no surprise that he may need a breather and a chance to get back to his maximum performance.