Mark Robins explains how win at Hull can be ‘starting point’ for Coventry City

Matthew Godden grabbed the only goal of the game as Coventry City won 1-0 at the MKM Stadium on Saturday.

The Sky Blues’ away form has hampered them so far this season but the crucial three points against Hull City has built a four point gap inside the play-off places. Every week that passes the rest of the league have to take Coventry more seriously.

Robins expressed his relief at earning the victory when he spoke to CoventryLive.

He said: “The goal was a really good one and welcome because it just takes the edge off. We are in that spell away from home where we have to try to build that momentum and confidence.

“Eight points from eight away games is better and gives us a starting point. The clean sheet is huge and the support was outstanding, and I have got to say I am pleased with the three points from a hard-fought game.”

Viktor Gyokeres is now on a four game goal drought after his red hot form at the start of the season but the Sky Blues are showing their strength in strength to still be competing where they are.

In what looks a very open race for positions from fourth to sixth Coventry are the current front runners, flying the flag for the non-parachute payment clubs.

The Verdict

Not picking up three points against lowly Hull would have been a disappointing result considering the standards Robins’ men have set so far this season.

Winning by a 1-0 scoreline and conceding 1.1 expected goals does not look very convincing however in reality Coventry’s goal was rarely threatened, with Hull relying on shots from range and set pieces the Sky Blues were happy to sit in and grind out the result.

Robins is right to pick out the clean sheet as the most pleasing thing, Coventry will continue to be dangerous in the final third week in week out but whether or not they can sustain a place in the top six will be down to how much they can shore up defensively.

