Mark Robins explains his plan for young Coventry City star

21-year-old forward Fabio Tavares joined the club in February 2021 for an undisclosed fee.

He recently made his debut last month coming on as a substitute against Barnsley and a week later against Preston, he came on in the 94th minute and scored his team an equaliser in the 98th minute.

He also featured in Tuesday night’s defeat at Luton and despite having only made three appearances so far, is popular with the Sky Blues fans.

The youngster has scored 15 goals for the U23s this season but whilst impressed, Coventry City manager Mark Robins has said he plans to take a slow approach with the player for now as he told Coventry Live: “The likes of Fabio Tavares is a bonus for us.

“He has scored a brilliant goal in probably three cameo appearances, but that’s him at the moment.

“It’s brilliant to have because he can clearly aid us, and what he’s doing is trying to improve and get closer to a starting berth.

“That will come down the line, I am sure, but at the same time we have got someone who is fresh, hungry and wants to do really well, and also has the quality to help us out. And that’s fantastic for us and what we’re about as a football club anyway.”

Robins’ reluctance to throw him in at the deep end too soon may come down to not wanting to put too much pressure on the young player too soon. When asked if young players do face pressure on their first start, Robins replied: “One hundred percent but in terms of what he is at the moment, he is someone who can affect a game at certain points, and maybe affect a game if it’s the right game.

“So you have to look at it as a whole and see if that fits at that moment in time. That’s where we have to get the balance but, certainly, he has proved he can influence later on in games, potentially.”

The Verdict:

It’s no question that the young player has had a terrific impact so far in his appearances for Coventry and he will absolutely be eager to play more and create more impact on the pitch.

However, I think the Coventry boss is taking the right approach to the player at the moment. Whilst he’s done well, he doesn’t have much first team experience in total so playing a whole game, or the majority of it, could come as a shock to the player when in that experience.

There’s no doubt Tavares will get his chance later along the line but as the Sky Blues currently chase a play-off spot, Robins is better sticking with the experienced heads and bringing his young star on when he needs quick impact.