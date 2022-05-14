Mark Robins explains fan favourite’s Coventry City departure

Coventry City manager Mark Robins has explained the difficult decision it took to release Jodi Jones following the end of the 21/22 Championship campaign.

Jodi Jones is a fan favourite at the CBS Arena and his release surprised many supporters given his affiliation with the club.

In addition, Jones has had to fight back from multiple serious knee injuries and with his contract expiring this summer, Robins has taken the decision to not renew the attacker’s contract.

Speaking to the official EFL Podcast, Robins went into detail on how difficult of a decision it was to release the fan favourite, saying: “It was a very difficult one to release Jodi because he’s been through the mill as everybody knows and if they don’t know he’s had three cruciate knee ligament injuries that have been repaired now and he’s ready to go.”

Speaking of the decision, Robins admitted that releasing Jones will enable him to go out and play more football, something Robins also admitted he needs to do at his age: “He needs to play, he needs to play regularly, he’s missed too much football at 24 years of age.

“He’s missed out on too much and enough football so he needs to go and play, that was a difficult one.

“So you’ve got that side of it. The other side of it is trying to rebuild and add not only quality but robust players who can perform and try and take us to the next level.”

Jones has played 97 league games for Coventry City, including nine this season as he made his latest comeback from a knee injury.

The Verdict

It’s no surprise to see Jones leave Coventry. It seems like the time is right considering Coventry are in a position where they need to strengthen their side and Jones needs to play more football.

Someone has had as many knee injuries as Jones, playing regularly is important so the knee is used to pressure. So, if games are hard to come by at Coventry, Jones risks his career getting away from him.

It would be a fresh start for the academy graduate, something that will be hugely important to reignite his career after that frustrating recent time with the Sky Blues.